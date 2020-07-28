Ascending trend of COVID-19 infections in 34 counties and Bucharest City

37.4 pct of the total number of infections with the novel coronavirus were recorded, in July 20 - 26 week, in Bucharest, Arges, Prahova, Brasov and Dambovita, the National Institute for Public Health (INSP) informs on Tuesday.

According to the weekly monitoring report done on the data reported until July 26, 37.8 pct of the total deaths caused by COVID-19 were recorded in Prahova, Arges, Bucharest, Dambovita and Buzau.

In Arges county there is a cumulated incidence rate of over 200 cases / 100,000 citizens, and in another 7 counties the figure stands at over 100/100,000.

The INSP also shows that there is an ascending trend recorded in what regards infections with COVID-19, over the previous week, in 34 counties and in Bucharest City.

According to the quoted source, 1 in 12 cases were recorded in medical staff.

At the same time, 78.2 percent of the total deceased were in persons over 60, and 59.7 pct were men.

94 pct of all the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity, such as cardiovascular, neurological, renal, lung affections, diabetes, obesity, neoplasm, the INSP mentions.