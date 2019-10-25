'Asociatia 37' promotes Bauhaus-inspired education project

The importance and necessity of play, art and experiment in the school space using Bauhaus Play methods and principles was the subject of a debate organized on Thursday evening at the Goethe Institute in Bucharest by the cultural NGO 'Asociatia 37' and the 'Costache Negri' National College in Targu Ocna, Bacau County (eastern Romania), according to Agerpres.

Speaking about the Bauhaus school and artistic movement started in Germany 100 years ago under the guidance of architect Walter Gropius, and which teaches 'truth to materials' as a core tenet, 'Asociatia 37' cultural instigator Irina Balan said that it optimally combines arts, architecture and design, theater and dance, photography and furniture in a way that still influences modern day design.

"Bauhaus is aimed at teachers who want to open the classroom space, who can integrate recycled, recyclable materials into class activities and who can use this kind of artistic movement in teaching subjects like math or any science. It shouldn't necessarily be arts, it seems to me that the method is a pretext for exploration and may 'steal' from the Bauhaus vision and experiments to make things more interesting and explore more together with the students, because this means giving them more freedom and see where this goes," said Irina Balan.

100 years on from the initiation of the Bauhaus movement, students from Targu Ocna redid some of the original hands-on exercises of the most influential school of art, architecture and design of the 20th century. During eight workshops, the project "Bauhaus Play. Original artistic exercises in school", developed by Asociatia 37, brought together students, artists, designers, craftsmen, as well as parents and teachers.

Taking inspiration from the Bauhaus spirit, which encourages openness to community and dialogue, the seventh-grade class of the 'Costache Negri' National College turned into a testing laboratory for various artistic techniques and for work with unusual materials - recycled stuff, plastic bags, cardboard boxes, pieces of wood, broken toys or old clothes. At the workshops, the students discussed responsible consumption, sustainable local development and resource efficiency.

Starting from the premise that through observation and imagination, solutions can be found for today's problems and for creating a better future, the children explored kinetic sculpture, sketched against the timer, designed and built the ideal school, worked with recycled paper, created plastic jewelry and kimonos, conceived fonts made of stickers, built cardboard furniture, found new uses for glass, tailored and wove textile installations.