ASTRA Museum to celebrate Universal Day of Romanian Blouse this weekend

The ASTRA open-air museum in Dumbrava Sibiului will organize this weekend, June 24-26, the 9th edition of the Universal Day of the Romanian Blouse event, with 36 craftsmen and folk makers of traditional costumes to be present.

The Sibiu cultural institution announced that this year's edition will take place on the textile sector of the open-air Museum, where the doors to eight traditional houses will be opened. Here will be present 36 folk craftsmen and artists, who will exhibit/sell their products (traditional costumes - Romanian, Saxon, Hungarian, toys, ornaments, ceramics, etc.).

Also, on the same occasion, 12 interactive workshops will be organized, supported by craftsmen, restorers, museographers, which will consist of embroidered motifs on the blouse and Saxon ribbons, signs sewn on fabric, ornaments and beads, preparing the wool, weaving with goat hair, painting traditional motifs of the Romanian blouse on glass etc. At the same time, a guide will be presented on the story of wool: preparing the raw material, tools, techniques, decoration.

Among the events in this year's programme there are the reconstitution of the customs for Sanziene, Dragaica and Calus celebrations (Friday, June 24), the awarding of the title Living Human Treasure to Mrs Maria Ciuca from Poiana Sibiului, the riding on Fancy Bicycles dressed in a Romanian blouse (Saturday, June 25) and the Sanziene Round Dance (Sunday, June 26).

The Universal Day of the Romanian Blouse is celebrated every year on June 24, on the Sanziene Day, and was initiated in 2013 by the La Blouse Roumaine online community.

The actions of the ASTRA Museum are possible with the financing of the Sibiu County Council.

AGERPRES