Astronomical observations on the partial solar eclipse, Tuesday, in the Romanian Academy yard

The Astronomical Institute of the Romanian Academy, in partnership with the Bucharest Astroclub, organizes on Tuesday, between 12:00 and 15:00, a guided session of astronomical observations on the partial solar eclipse, also visible from Romania, in the yard of the institution in Calea Victoriei no. 125.

The observations will be made with two astronomical instruments - a 200 mm diameter Newton-Dobson telescope and an 80 mm telescope, both equipped with filters for the Sun - and will be coordinated by astronomers from the Astronomical Institute of the Romanian Academy and from Bucharest Astroclub, informs the Communication Office of the Romanian Academy, in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

Founded in 1908, the Astronomical Institute of the Romanian Academy is the fundamental scientific research institution that coordinates the activity of the astronomical observatories in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.

The Bucharest Astroclub, one of the largest astronomy organizations in Romania, continues the activity of the first Romanian Astronomical Society Camille Flammarion, founded by Victor Anestin (1875-1918), the first science journalist in Romania. The Bucharest Astroclub operates under the auspices of the Astronomical Institute of the Romanian Academy.

The second solar eclipse in 2022, after the one on April 30, is partial, the phenomenon will be visible even without astronomical instruments from our country.

The partial solar eclipse begins in the northwest of the country, at 12:20 p.m., the penumbra moving from northwest to southeast. At 12:28 p.m., the eclipse also begins in southeastern Romania. The maximum of the eclipse occurs between 13 and 28 minutes (in the west) and 13 and 42 minutes (in the east), the coverage of the Sun being between 33% and 44%, varying depending on the place of observation. In the northwest it lasts 2 hours and 18 minutes, and in the northeast, 2 hours and 26 minutes, according to www.astro-urseanu.ro.

In Bucharest it can be observed between 12 and 26 minutes and 14 and 49 minutes, with the maximum phase at 13 and 38 minutes, the coverage of the Sun being 38.4%.

The next solar eclipse will be visible from Romania on March 29, 2025, and can only be observed in the west and north of the country, west of the line that passes through Lugoj, Cluj-Napoca and Putna.AGERPRES