At negotiations with PSD, Liberals insist there should be no tax rises in the next period

First Deputy Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Gheorghe Flutur declared today that the Liberals want no tax and duty rises in the next period and also insist at negotiations with the Social Democrats on the governing program for the flat tax to be kept in place.

"I worked with some of my PNL colleagues and with Social Democratic Party (PSD) representatives, with Mr. Sorin Grindeanu, on harmonizing the two or three governing programs, the PNL and the PSD program (the program of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania was adjusted to ours the previous weeks) and so far we have covered ten activity areas, ten ministries. Tomorrow morning, starting with 10.00 we will continue with Labor, Health, Culture, Business Milieu and Education to finalize ironing out the governing program," Flutur said at the Palace of Parliament, mentioning also that talks started at political level and were continued by fiscal and economy experts.

"It's not my field, I just want to tell you that there are things where we are on the same page, and there are others where discussions will follow. PNL makes a clear point in stating that we want no tax and duty increases in the next period and we will stick to this commitment. Secondly, keeping the flat tax in place, this is where we had some slight divergence with PSD, that demands progressive taxation, but other talks will follow on this subject the next days to clarify the benefits for the business environment, for the country's economic development," explained the senior Liberal official.