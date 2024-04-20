At the moment, PSD-PNL alliance's Bucharest mayor candidate is Catalin Cirstoiu, PSD's head Ciolacu says

At this moment, the candidate of the PSD-PNL (Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party) alliance for the Capital City Hall is the physician Catalin Cirstoiu, and a meeting of the coalition on this topic will take place on Monday, said on Saturday the PSD chairman, Marcel Ciolacu.

"I said very clearly that, on Monday, we will have a coalition. I spoke, as it is used now, on WhatsApp with Mr. Cirstoiu, I will speak by phone later. It is normal to keep in touch between us. I did not have time to look in detail at yesterday's press conference (...) I am firmly convinced that the people of Bucharest will choose the best option," said Ciolacu, present in Pitesti at the launch of PSD Arges candidates for the local elections.Asked by journalists if he would agree that the PSD-PNL alliance should no longer propose any candidate for the Capital City Hall, Ciolacu stated: "This is excluded. What can I tell you with certainty? The PSD and PNL alliance will had a unique candidate at the Bucharest City Hall (...) At this moment, we have a unique candidate."In connection with (PNL's head) Nicolae Ciuca's statement about the existence of a "Plan B" regarding the candidacy for the Capital City Hall, Ciolacu answered ironically that he also has a "Plan D"."We talk, we communicate (with Catalin Cirstoiu, ed. n.). (...) Mr. Cirstoiu is not a criminal, forgive me! (...) He is an exceptional physician, he is a dean at UMF (Medicine and Pharmacy University), a man who built professionally everything possible, he is in demand both in Romania and abroad for operations and he does not do simple operations! I understood, he was at a clinic (...), but these things we are going to work out within the coalition," Ciolacu explained.Asked by journalists if he thinks that doctor Cirstoiu is in a state of incompatibility, the PSD chairman said that he knows a person who is incompatible - Clotilde Armand (mayor of Bucharest's Sector 1, ed. n.)."I didn't see anything, a decision on Mr. Cirstoiu, I didn't see it! If ANI (National Integrity Agency,. ed. n.) has a document, let it solve it, let it complete the investigations (...) We'll talk on Monday, it's that simple, it's right, don't ask me to make decisions," Ciolacu added.