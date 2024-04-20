At the moment, PSD-PNL alliance's Bucharest mayor candidate is Catalin Cirstoiu, PSD's head Ciolacu says

At this moment, the candidate of the PSD-PNL (Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party) alliance for the Capital City Hall is the physician Catalin Cirstoiu, and a meeting of the coalition on this topic will take place on Monday, said on Saturday the PSD chairman, Marcel Ciolacu.
Asked by journalists if he would agree that the PSD-PNL alliance should no longer propose any candidate for the Capital City Hall, Ciolacu stated: "This is excluded. What can I tell you with certainty? The PSD and PNL alliance will had a unique candidate at the Bucharest City Hall (...) At this moment, we have a unique candidate."
In connection with (PNL's head) Nicolae Ciuca's statement about the existence of a "Plan B" regarding the candidacy for the Capital City Hall, Ciolacu answered ironically that he also has a "Plan D".
"We talk, we communicate (with Catalin Cirstoiu, ed. n.). (...) Mr. Cirstoiu is not a criminal, forgive me! (...) He is an exceptional physician, he is a dean at UMF (Medicine and Pharmacy University), a man who built professionally everything possible, he is in demand both in Romania and abroad for operations and he does not do simple operations! I understood, he was at a clinic (...), but these things we are going to work out within the coalition," Ciolacu explained.
Asked by journalists if he thinks that doctor Cirstoiu is in a state of incompatibility, the PSD chairman said that he knows a person who is incompatible - Clotilde Armand (mayor of Bucharest's Sector 1, ed. n.).
"I didn't see anything, a decision on Mr. Cirstoiu, I didn't see it! If ANI (National Integrity Agency,. ed. n.) has a document, let it solve it, let it complete the investigations (...) We'll talk on Monday, it's that simple, it's right, don't ask me to make decisions," Ciolacu added.