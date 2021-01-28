Atu Tech to allocate 1 million Euro for business development, in 2021

The online security system store Atu Tech will allocate 1 million Euro in 2021 for business development support, according to a press release sent by the Romanian company, on Thursday, to AGERPRES.

"The company continues, thus, the investment plan started last year, when it allocated over 2 million Euro, as a part of a 2-year investment strategy, meant to bring the business to a new level. So, in 2021, the company will continue the investment in its new logistic headquarters and in software development for streamlining the work flow. A part of the investment budget will also be directed towards the platform behind the website and in the constant improvement of services, both pre and post sale, in order to offer its customers a complete experience. Atu Tech (a2t.ro) will also invest in larger security stocks, in order to support the solution demand, which is on an upward trend," the quoted source notes.

Throughout this year a category which will attract a dedicated investment budget is represented by Safer equipment, Atu Tech (a2t.ro) own brand, under which security equipment and accessories are being sold, access control, thermal cameras and temperature monitoring products, at a premium quality and with an accessible price. Thus, Safer currently generates 20% of its total sales in its online store.

According to the quoted source, decisions regarding the value and redirecting investments have an estimated base of sales growth of 20% in 2021.

Last year, Atu Tech registered sales worth approximately 58 million RON (12 million Euro) rising by 35% from 2019.

Atu Tech (a2t.ro) is the largest online store of security systems in Romania, according to its turnover. The company, founded in 2011, has its headquarters in Sibiu and registered last year a turnover of 9 million Euro.

The a2t.ro online store markets over 4,000 products, from categories such as video surveillance, alarm systems, control access, gate automation, intercoms and video-intercoms, fire systems and audio systems, electrical installations, networks, phone, etc. Atu Tech holds a network of over 600 partner installers, through which it can offer such services at a national level.