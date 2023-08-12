August 12 in history

1807 - The Russian-Turkish Armistice of Slobozia's main clause, the evacuation by the troops of the two principalities, was not fulfilled, so hostilities resumed in March 1809

1816 - Birth of writer, economist and politician Ion Ghica, a member and President of the Romanian Academic Society and Romanian Academy (d. April 22, 1897)

1856 - Birth of metropolitan Mironescu Atanasie, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. October 9, 1931)

1857 - Ottoman Porte annuls, under pressure by other European powers, the defrauded elections in Moldova that showed as winner Nicolae Vogoride

1865 - Birth of Ferdinand Victor Adalbert Meinrad of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, King of Romania under the name of Ferdinand I (1914-1927) - later dubbed the Unifier for the Grand Union of Romania that occurred during his reign; honorary member, protector and honorary President of the Romanian Academy (d. July 20, 1927)

1877 - Romanian War of Independence: Most of the Romanian Army crosses the Danube through Corabia and Turnu Magurele (August 12-16)

1913 - Birth of actress Clody Berthola (d. 28 December 2007)

1913 - Death of philologist, essayist and translator Nicolae Quintescu, member of the Romanian Academic Society and vice-president of the Romanian Academy (b. February 21, 1841)

1918 - The Peasants' Party of Bessarabia is established in Chisinau, having in its programme the distribution of the land to the peasants, universal suffrage, the improvement of the workers' situation. Presidents: Pantelimon Halippa (1918-1921), Ion Inculet (1921-1923)

1933 - Death of linguist and philologist Alexandru Philippide, a member of the Romanian Academy (b. May 1, 1859)

1936 - Birth of mathematician Marius Iosifescu, a member of the Romanian Academy; deputy President of the Romanian Academy

1949 - Birth of painter Dan Mohanu

1963 - Death of mathematician Simion Sanielevici, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 4 August 1870)

1969 - Birth of actress Simona Mihaescu

1972 - Birth of actor Marius Florea Vizante.