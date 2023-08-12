 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

August 12 in history

mooc

August 12 in history

1807 - The Russian-Turkish Armistice of Slobozia's main clause, the evacuation by the troops of the two principalities, was not fulfilled, so hostilities resumed in March 1809

1816 - Birth of writer, economist and politician Ion Ghica, a member and President of the Romanian Academic Society and Romanian Academy (d. April 22, 1897)

1856 - Birth of metropolitan Mironescu Atanasie, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. October 9, 1931)

1857 - Ottoman Porte annuls, under pressure by other European powers, the defrauded elections in Moldova that showed as winner Nicolae Vogoride

1865 - Birth of Ferdinand Victor Adalbert Meinrad of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, King of Romania under the name of Ferdinand I (1914-1927) - later dubbed the Unifier for the Grand Union of Romania that occurred during his reign; honorary member, protector and honorary President of the Romanian Academy (d. July 20, 1927)

1877 - Romanian War of Independence: Most of the Romanian Army crosses the Danube through Corabia and Turnu Magurele (August 12-16)

1913 - Birth of actress Clody Berthola (d. 28 December 2007)

1913 - Death of philologist, essayist and translator Nicolae Quintescu, member of the Romanian Academic Society and vice-president of the Romanian Academy (b. February 21, 1841)

1918 - The Peasants' Party of Bessarabia is established in Chisinau, having in its programme the distribution of the land to the peasants, universal suffrage, the improvement of the workers' situation. Presidents: Pantelimon Halippa (1918-1921), Ion Inculet (1921-1923)

1933 - Death of linguist and philologist Alexandru Philippide, a member of the Romanian Academy (b. May 1, 1859)

1936 - Birth of mathematician Marius Iosifescu, a member of the Romanian Academy; deputy President of the Romanian Academy

1949 - Birth of painter Dan Mohanu

1963 - Death of mathematician Simion Sanielevici, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 4 August 1870)

1969 - Birth of actress Simona Mihaescu

1972 - Birth of actor Marius Florea Vizante.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.