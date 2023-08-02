August 2 in history

National Holocaust Remembrance Day against Roma - Samudaripen

1848 - Publishing in the Poporul suveran (Sovereign People) magazine the first part of the article written by Nicolae Balcescu dubbed "Romanians' Rights to the High Porte" (the second part was published in 6/18 August)

1864 - Death of philologist Ioan Maiorescu. (b. Jan. 28, 1911)

1891 - Birth of Mihail Jora, pedagogue, composer and conductor, pianist, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 10 May 1971)

1893 - Birth of Alfred Alessandrescu, composer, pianist and conductor. (d. February 18, 1959)

1912 - Birth in Bucharest of actor Mircea Septilici (d. 1989, Montreal, Canada)

1929 - The Higher School of Agriculture at Herastrau-Bucharest and the Cluj Academy of Agriculture turned into academies of advanced agronomical studies

1936 - Romanian horse rider Henri Rang wins the silver medal of the Nations Grand Prize at the Berlin Olympic Games

1937 - Death of prose writer Pavel Dan (b. 3 September 1907)

1939 - Birth of stage actress Valeria Seciu

1943 - Birth of film director Stere Gulea

1948 - Birth of retired footballer Cornel Dinu

1950 - Birth of Valeriu Condurache, literary critic, writer and publicist. (d. August 26, 2007)

1951 - Birth of actor Marcel Iures

1969 - The 37th President of the United States of America, Richard Nixon (1969-1974), pays a visit to Romania, the first visit to Romania by a US head of state

1981 - Birth of tenor Vlad Mirita

1995 - Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejects accusation by UN observers regarding a breach by Romania of embargo imposed on Yugoslavia

1997 - Reinterment of great Romanian Enlightenment philosopher Ioan Inocentiu Micu Klein (1692-1768) in the Holy Trinity Greek-Catholic Cathedral of Blaj, following the repatriation of his remains from Rome, 230 years after his internment there

2008 - Death of physicist Radu Grigorovici, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 20 November 1911)

2012 - Death of pianist Mihaela Ursuleasa (b. September 27, 1978).