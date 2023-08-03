August 3 in history

1889 - Death of poetess Veronica Micle (b. Apr. 22, 1850)

1895 - Death of Dimitrie Brandza, physician and naturalist, member of the Romanian Academy (b. October 10, 1846)

1903 - In Budapest appears the Adevarul daily, as newspaper of the Romanian Section with the Social-Democratic Party in Hungary

1913 - Birth of doctor Marin Voiculescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. July 4, 1991)

1929 - The National Post, Telegraphs and Telephones Corporation (PTT) was established to take under administration Romania's public post, telegraph and telephony services

1934 - Birth in Iasi of the visual arts artist Angela Popa Bradean

1943 - Birth of literary critic, essayist Cornel Ungureanu

1948 - Great National Assembly (Romania's legislative body during the communist regime) adopts Law on education reform, with education becoming unitary and secular

1961 - Death of musicologist George Breazul (b. September 14, 1887)

1962 - Birth of gymnastics coach Mariana Bitang. She worked with the Romanian Gymnastics Federation in 1992-2005; June 1 - present, and was a state adviser for sports with the Presidential Administration of Romania (Jan. 18, 2006 - Feb. 1, 2014)

1973 - Death of geologist Augustin Vancea, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. December 19, 1892)

2012 - Romania sword male team (Florin Zalomir, Tiberiu Dolniceanu, Rares Dumitrescu and Alexandru Sireteanu) grab the silver medal at the London Olympic Games

2014 - Romania's under-18 women's handball team wins the Under-18 World Championship held in Macedonia after defeating Germany's team by 32-21, in the finals held in Ohrid

2015 - Death of academic Laurentiu M. Popescu, former managing director of Victor Babes National Institute (b. 15 April 1944)

2016 - Death of painter Paul Gherasim (b. 25 June 1925)

2019 - Death of director Catalina Buzoianu (b. 13 April 1938).