August 4 in history

1857 - Birth of historian Augustin Bunea, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 18/30 November 1909)

1862 - Statistical Office of the United Principalities forms through merger of the Statistic Directorate of Moldova and the Statistic Office in Bucharest

1866 - Birth of General Gheorghe Mardarescu, commander of the 3rd Army Corps of the 2nd Romanian Army during the WWI battle of Oituz, commander of all Romanian troops participating in the Romanian-Hungarian War of 1919-1920, minister of war in 1922-1926 (d. September 5, 1938)

1870 - Birth of mathematician Simion Sanielevici, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 12, 1963)

1876 - Birth of Ion I. Nistor, political figure, historian, activist campaigning for the union of Bucovina and Romania, member of the Romanian Academy (d. November 11, 1962)

1900 - Birth of psychologist Vasile Pavelcu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. February 21, 1991)

1916 - Signing, in Bucharest, of the Convention for the Military and Political Alliance between Romania and the Entente: Russia, France, UK and Italy

1919 - Romanian-Hungarian War of 1919-1920: Romanian Army under the command of General Gheorghe Mardarascu enters Budapest, ousting the communist regime of Bela Kun and ending the short-lived Hungarian Soviet Republic

1928 - Birth of Romulus Cristescu, mathematician, member of the Romanian Academy, honorary President of the Mathematical Science Department of the Romanian Academy

1931 - Birth of literary historian and critic Nicolae Ciobanu (d. November 27, 1987)

1948 - Birth of actress Cezara Dafinescu

1953 - Death of Francisc Sirato, painter and illustrator (b. August 15, 1877)

1959 - Death of Greek-Catholic Bishop Ioan Balan (b. Feb. 11, 1880)

1959 - Death of geologist Stefan Budesti-Ghika, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. Apr. 26, 1904)

2005 - Romanian Government approves establishment of National Institute for the Studying of the Holocaust in Romania

2010 - Reopening of the Rasnov Citadel, one of the most visited tourist objectives in Brasov County

2011 - Death of Bihor-based folk music singer Florica Ungur (b. 8 June 1939)

2013 - Florina Ciuta and Elena Meroniac win the gold medals in the kayac 2 juniors event on 500m distance, at the World Junior and Youth Kayac Canoe Championships U-23 of Welland (Ontario, Canada).