AUGUST 7 IN HISTORY

Representatives of the seven powers (United Kingdom, France, Austria, Prussia, Russia, Turkey, Kingdom of Sardinia) sign the Paris Convention, according to which the two Romanian principalities were to be named the United Principalities of Moldova and Wallachia (with a ruler, a government and a legislative assembly each), remaining under suzerainty of the Porte. Convention becomes the country's fundamental law until 1864, Agerpres reports1864 - Establishment of the Bucharest Town Hall and the election of first Mayor of Bucharest, Barbu Vladoianu 1881 - Birth of George Enescu, Romanian musician of worldwide fame, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. May 4/5, 1955, in Paris, Ile-de-France) 1904 - Birth of actor Nicolae Brancomir (d. August 27, 1991)
1907 - Birth of Ion Zamfirescu, essayist and theater historian (d. December 31, 2001)
1937 - Birth of illustrator Vasile Socoliuc (d. August 11, 2008)
1970 - Restoration in Iasi of Casa Dosoftei, firstly erected in the 18th century
1993 - Death of actor Aristide Teica (b. April 24, 1922)
1999 - Inauguration of Honorary Consulate of Romania in Detroit, USA
2007 - Starting up of the Second Unit of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant
2009 - Death of folk music singer Tatiana Stepa (b. 21 April 1963)
2012 - Gymnast Catalina Ponor wins the silver medal at London Olympic Games
2014 - Death of actor Aurel Cioranu (b. October 17, 1929)
2014 - Athlete Iulian Serban grabs the silver medal in the K1 (LTA) on 200m in the paracanoe contest of the Moscow World Kayac-canoe Championships
2016 - Death of former athletics coach Nicolae Marasescu (b. 12 November 1937)
2018 - Death of Turkish pipe maestro Dumitru Farcas