AUR demands inquiry committee for Foisor Hospital patient transfer incident

The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) requests the creation of a committee of inquiry into what happened at the Foisor Orthopedic Hospital, AUR Lower House floor leader George Simion announced on Monday, referring to the incident that saw patients moved late on Friday night from this Bucharest hospital to other facilities, as it was turned into a COVID-19 hospital.

"The AUR parliamentary group requests an inquiry committee to look into the incident at the Foisor Hospital. It's regrettable that such accidents, incidents and events occur during Mr. Voiculescu's term in office," Simion said in the Chamber of Deputies' plenum, adding that AUR is also waiting for the date of debates on the Social Democrats' simple motion against the Health Minister to be set as soon as possible, agerpres.ro confirms.

Leader of the Social Democratic Party's deputies Alfred Simonis announced today the submission of a simple motion against Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, requesting that it be debated this week.