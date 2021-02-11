AUR excludes two members, deputy Mihai Lasca and senator Diana Sosoaca Ivanovici

The National Political Bureau of the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), decided on Wednesday to exclude deputy Mihai Lasca because of the latter's failure to announce the party that he is being prosecuted for organizing a criminal group and convicted for bodily harm, the party announced in a press release, according to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, the party's National Political Bureau analyzed, on Wednesday, the cases of several parliamentarians whose behavior "harmed the interests and image of the party".

Thus, the AUR leadership decided to exclude Mihai Lasca from the party, because, at the time of his inclusion on the candidate lists, "he failed to present to the party leadership the fact that he is being prosecuted for organizing a criminal group and is criminally convicted for bodily harm."

"His criminal past and dishonest behavior towards his party colleagues make Mr. Lasca incompatible with the AUR principles and values. Starting with the date of this decision, he will exercise his mandate as a deputy outside the AUR group," the cited source specifies.

The political support given to MP Diana Sosoaca Ivanovici was also withdrawn, because "she systematically refused to act, both in Parliament and in the public space, in accordance with the strategy of the AUR senatorial group, as well as with the decisions of the party leadership". Consequently, Diana Sosoaca Ivanovici will exercise her mandate outside the AUR senatorial group, reads the release.

The continuation of the steps for the invalidation of deputy Francisc Toba's mandate is another decision made by the National Political Bureau of AUR.

"For future elections, AUR will establish a much more rigorous system of verification and selection of candidates, through which it will no longer be possible to elect to public office persons incompatible with the law or the values of AUR and who do not act in accordance with the decisions of the party's leadership bodies," the release further states.