AUR: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban commits another impertinence towards Romania

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR, opposition parliamentary party) believes that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban "committed another impertinence towards Romania" when he posed as a "gallery member" with a scarf with the map of Greater Hungary drawn on it, told Agerpres.

"Europe's by default rebel, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, committed another impertinence towards Romania when he posed as a member of the gallery with a scarf on which the map of Greater Hungary was drawn. Not only the sacrifice of the hundreds of thousands of Romanians who died to free their brothers from a savage occupation should have curbed the retaliatory attempts of Vladimir Putin's friend, but also the flames of a war that broke out a few kilometers from our borders. If the tragedy that is unfolding before our eyes in Ukraine is an occasion of political-territorial hopes for Orban, then the former reformist politician from Budapest crossed the last red line that his electoral success would have allowed him to step on," says AUR on Tuesday, in a press release.

AUR criticizes, in this context, the "intellectual aristocracy from Romania", that welcomes this "new affront" with a "humble silence".

"It is regrettable that the intellectual aristocracy in Romania misses yet another chance to do its duty towards its own country and meets with humble silence this new affront from a nostalgic of the times when Romanians from Transylvania were considered only a tolerated nation,"reads the release.