AUR: Ioan Sabau-Pop, most serious proposal for position of judge at Constitutional Court

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) proposes Ioan Sabau-Pop, a university professor, member of the International Court of Commercial Arbitration, who, as "a lawyer has obtained tens of thousands of hectares of land for the Romanian state", for the position of judge at the Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR).

"Ioan Sabau-Pop dedicated decades of his life to the fight in court for the recovery of lands and forests that were fraudulently retroceded. He obtained tens of thousands of hectares of land, which had been illegally taken from the Romanian state patrimony. Normally, he should be voted for with two hands by any parliamentarian who still has a shred of conscience. Whoever wants a strong and independent Constitutional Court, and not its kneeling, can support Professor Pop," AUR Chairman and MP George Simion said in a press release.

In his turn, AUR senator Claudiu Tarziu maintains that this proposal is "the most serious" and likely to maintain the standards regarding the independence and impartiality of CCR, Agerpres.ro informs.

"In addition to academic, judicial and legal experience, Professor Ioan Sabau-Pop has an impeccable reputation, unlike his opponents, who are merely pitiable figures. One is a political yes-man, another is close to the secret services, and the third has been expelled from the judiciary," Tarziu said.