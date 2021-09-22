AUR: The Government's decision to introduce the COVID digital certificate is illegal

The Government's decision to introduce the COVID digital certificate on the Romanian territory is "illegal" and can be challenged in court, according to the representatives of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR).

"The exercise of certain rights or freedoms can be restricted only by law. The law is a normative act emanating from the legislative body of the state, that is from Parliament. In no legal interpretation, the Government's decision takes the place of the law. It is as clear as daylight: Citu has adopted an eminently unconstitutional decision and we urge Romanians to annul it in court," said Senator Claudiu Tarziu, co-chair of AUR, in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

In his turn, MP George Simion, co-chair of AUR, states that by introducing the "so-called" digital green certificate, a segregation on sanitary criteria is being attempted."The Citu government blatantly violates the country's Constitution and laws, substituting itself for Parliament. Moreover, by introducing the so-called digital green certificate, a segregation on sanitary criteria is being attempted, which is inadmissible from our point of view. Holding a vaccination certificate should not be a precondition for the exercise of the right to free movement, and its release should not lead to discrimination. It has already gone very far: illegal decisions are taken and over the heads of Romanians," according to Simion.