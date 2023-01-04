AUR urging Foreign Ministry's firm, prompt response to Ukrainian Embassy's 'unacceptably' imperative request

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is calling for a firm and prompt response by the Foreign Affairs Ministry to the Ukrainian Embassy in Bucharest after the diplomatic mission urged a "fast and thorough" investigation on the territory of Romania, noting that "the imperative tone of the Ukrainian diplomats is unacceptable."

"No matter how poorly chosen, out of place and inappropriate to the current moment the manifestation of the Berzunti locals might be, the imperative tone of the Ukrainian diplomats is unacceptable, the more so as it comes from a state accustomed to trample on the rights and freedoms of national minorities. Romania has nothing in common with the Ukrainian justice system and cannot return to the tradition of kangoroo investigations that have destroyed destinies, separated families and denationalized entire communities after the Second World War," AUR said on Wednesday in a release.

The Embassy's request comes after Romanian media presented a traditional parade occasioned by the winter celebrations held in Berzunti - eastern Bacau County, portraying in opposition the two camps engaged in the Ukrainian conflict and which saw several locals dressed up as Russian soldiers, told Agerpres.

In a Facebook message, the Embassy of Ukraine said that the symbols of the Russian aggression should be banned in the entire civilized world.

"We note with regret that on the day Ukraine was targeted by a massive missile attack by the Russian Federation, a semi-joking demonstration was organized in Bacau County, where symbols of Russian terrorists were used. We are convinced that such a demonstration runs counter to the sentiment of the Romanian people, who expressed their unconditional support for Ukraine in the war started by the Russian Federation against the Ukrainian state. We hope that the Romanian society will evaluate this event accordingly," the diplomatic mission said.