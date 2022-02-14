AUR's Simion: I will continue to livestream in plenary hall, hope you will not severely punish me

The leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) deputies, George Simion, announced on Monday, in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, that he will continue to livestream from the meeting room until the Constitutional Court decides on the amendments brought to the Regulation.

"You have just banned me from livestreaming on Facebook from here, from Parliament's rostrum, and I am respectfully telling you that until the Constitutional Court's ruling, I will continue to live stream on Facebook and I hope you will not severely punish me. Be merciful, because our colleagues from PNL [the National Liberal Party] have just proposed my punishment. Let's see how they will be punished! Mr. Falcoi said I was drugged," said George Simion.

"It's Valentine's Day, I thought we would mark this love affair between us differently, we'll probably be a little more romantic in the afternoon," said Daniel Suciu, vice-chair of the Chamber of Deputies replied.

The leader of the PNL deputies, Gabriel Andronache, specified that live broadcasts are not forbidden, but they must be conducted in the area of parliamentary groups.