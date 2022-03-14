AUR's Tanasa: Parliament will be sent home on Tuesday, celebrates Hungarians Day in absentia

Deputy Dan Tanasa, AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) is displeased by the fact that Parliament will not be working on Tuesday, because it is the celebration of the National Day of Hungarians Everywhere.

He had an intervention in the plenum on Monday regarding the Chamber of Deputies' schedule for this week.

"We cannot ignore that the Romanian Parliament once again is celebrating the National Day of Hungarians Everywhere in absentia, all Parliament is sent home so that we do not offend, or upset certain colleagues in Parliament. Seeing how in Budapest there was a directive given to all diplomats to not participate in manifestations dedicated to Romania's National Day, seeing how in the Romanian Parliament there are dignitaries of the Romanian state that show contempt for the Romanian nation, we consider this a mockery to common sense and towards the Romanian Parliament, to once again be sent home and the Romanian Parliament to not work on March 15," Tanasa said.

The Standing Bureau decided that deputies can only work one day this week in the plenum, namely on Monday. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday they will have activities in the select committees.