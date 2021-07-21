Authorities will keep up efforts to convince citizens vaccination is solution for pandemic end

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated on Wednesday that the authorities will keep up "all efforts" to convince citizens that the solution to end the pandemic is vaccination, emphasizing that, on the other hand, it is the responsibility of each person in Romania to protect their own health and family through anti-COVID immunization.

"The Ministry of Health has come yesterday and presented - we had a discussion at the Government and then in the coalition - more solutions, some are on the restrictive side, some on the motivation side (...) We will see which of the solutions will be accepted in the coalition, I only said my opinion on some of them, but, I repeat, we are looking for solutions to continue the vaccination campaign. Ultimately, I say that it is also the responsibility of each person in Romania, of each citizen, to protect their family, to protect those close to them and their own health, to vaccinate," said Florin Citu in a press conference at the Victoria Palace, agerpres.ro confirms.

Asked at what number of daily infections with COVID will the Government reintroduce new restrictions and if the idea advanced by the Health Minister, as a personal opinion, that unvaccinated persons having restrictions for participating in indoor events is a good idea, is feasible, the PM said: "We have at this time certain thresholds that we did not abandon: 0.5 per thousand, 1.56 per thousand, 2 per thousand, 3 per thousand."

"When we reach those thresholds, certain rules we never renounced enter into force. Thus, we don't have to reinvent something new. We had those thresholds last year, they worked, we will keep using them," Citu also said.