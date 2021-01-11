Auto: Claudiu Barbu and Marius Lupu, rank last in SSV in stage 7 of Dakar Rally 2021

Romanian crew Claudiu Barbu / Marius Lupu (Transcarpathic Rally Team) ranked last, on the 39th position, in the SSV category, on Sunday, in the stage seven of the 2021 Dakar Rally, held between Ha'il and Sakakah (Saudi Arabia).

The Romanians received a penalty of 62 hours in this stage ended at 11 h 44 min 26 sec by the winners.

Barbu and Lupu, who participate in the Dakar Rally with a "special service vehicle" branded Polaris, ranked 54th in the light vehicles category at this stage, but did not appear in the general rankings at the end of Sunday.

On Monday, the eighth stage will take place, between Sakakah and Neom, with a length of 709 km, of which 375 km timed.