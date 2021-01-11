 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Auto: Claudiu Barbu and Marius Lupu, rank last in SSV in stage 7 of Dakar Rally 2021

Motorsport.com
Dakar

Romanian crew Claudiu Barbu / Marius Lupu (Transcarpathic Rally Team) ranked last, on the 39th position, in the SSV category, on Sunday, in the stage seven of the 2021 Dakar Rally, held between Ha'il and Sakakah (Saudi Arabia).

The Romanians received a penalty of 62 hours in this stage ended at 11 h 44 min 26 sec by the winners.

Barbu and Lupu, who participate in the Dakar Rally with a "special service vehicle" branded Polaris, ranked 54th in the light vehicles category at this stage, but did not appear in the general rankings at the end of Sunday.

On Monday, the eighth stage will take place, between Sakakah and Neom, with a length of 709 km, of which 375 km timed.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.