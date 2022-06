Un avion militar care ar fi fost dotat cu arme nucleare s-a prăbuşit în sudul Californiei/ Oficialii neagă zvonurile privind armamentul nuclear la bord (Video)

O aeronavă militară s-a prăbuşit miercuri în sudul Californiei, a declarat un purtător de cuvânt al marinei americane, relatează AFP preluat de agerpres.

We are on site here in Glamis, CA where the military confirms an aircraft has gone down. Details coming slowly but we’ve been told, contrary to initial reports there, was NOT nuclear material on board…that said first responders including a truck that says “hazmat” just arrived pic.twitter.com/ksx1y4EaU1