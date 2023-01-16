 
     
Bacau Polyclinic to have nuclear medicine laboratory worth 3.3 million EUR

The Bacau County Emergency Hospital Polyclinic (SJU) will have a nuclear medicine laboratory, worth 3.3 million EUR, the financing being provided by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), President of the Bacau County Council (CJ) Valentin Ivancea announced.

"Positron emission tomography (PET) combined with computed tomography (CT) is one of the most advanced diagnostic imaging methods. This type of medical investigation is considered a life-saving examination. When the MRI [Magnetic resonance imaging] or CT examination is inconclusive or negative, (PET-CT) can show the location of the disease," Bacau CJ President Valentin Ivancea underscored.

Last week, the Ministry of Health also approved the completion of the works at the former Bacau Municipal Hospital, told Agerpres.

The Bacau CJ requested about 50 million EUR through the PNRR for the completion of the construction works and its integration in the medical circuit of the SJU.

The construction of the Bacau Municipal Hospital started in 2007 and was to be completed two years later.

Due to lack of funds, the hospital was never completed, the work stage being currently about 85pct.

