Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, directed by Radu Jude, Romania's 2022 Academy Awards proposal

The movie Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn ("Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc" in Romanian), directed by Radu Jude is Romania's proposal for a nomination in the "Best International Feature Film" of the 2022 Academy Awards, informs a release sent to AGERPRES.

The film, which had its world premiere at the Berlinale, where it won the Golden Bear, was chosen by a committee appointed by the Administration Council of the National Center for Cinematography, composed of professionals in the industry: Dana Duma, Victor Morozov, Irina Trocan, Catalin Olaru, and Laurentiu Damian.

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn analyzes the relations between individual and society, having as a starting point the consequences that an amateur porn clip, uploaded by a general school teacher on a specialized website provokes in her life, shows the film's synopsis.This is the third film signed by Radu Jude that represents Romania in the race for a nomination, after "Aferim!" and "I do not care if we go down in history as barbarians" ("Imi este indiferent daca in istorie vom intra ca barbari").Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn is a microFILM production, in co-production with Paul Thiltges Distributions, Endorfilm, Kinorama, done with support from the National Center for Cinematography, Film Fund Luxembourg, Czech Film Fund, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Artekino International, in association with Bord Cadre Films, Sovereign Films.According to the quoted release, Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn will have its premiere in American theaters next month.