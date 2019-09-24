Balance of non-government loans, up 0.8 pct in August

The balance of non-government loans granted by credit institutions increased in August 2019 by 0.8 percent (0.7 percent in real terms) compared to July 2019, to the level of 264.638 billion lei , according to a press release issued by the National Bank of Romania sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

RON-denominated loans increased by 1 percent (0.9 percent in real terms), and whereas foreign currency-denominated loans increased by 0.3 percent when expressed in RON and by 0.4 percent when expressed in EUR.

Compared with the same month of the previous year, the non-government loan registered an increase of 8 percent (4 percent in real terms), on account of the 10.4 percent increase in RON-denominated loans (6.2 percent in real terms) and of the 3.7 percent increase in foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, forex loans increased by 0.4 percent).

The government credit advanced in August 2019 by 1.7 percent compared to July 2019, up to 104.812 billion lei. As of August 31, 2019, the government credit increased 4.8 percent (0.9 percent in real terms), Y-o-Y.

At the end of August 2019, broad money (M3) recorded a balance of 396.3 billion lei. Compared to July 2019, it rose by 1.2 percent (1.2 percent in real terms), and Y-o-Y, by 8.5 percent (4.4 percent in real terms).