Balance of non-government loans, up 1.6 pct in September

The balance of non-government loans granted by credit institutions increased in September 2021 by 1.6% compared to the previous month (0.7% in real terms), to 314.57 billion lei, informs the National Bank of Romania (BNR) in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

RON-denominated loans, with a share of 71.6%in the total of the non-government loans, increased by 2.1%, whereas the foreign currency-denominated loans, when expressed in RON, with a share of 28.4%, increased by 0.4 % (0.1% when the indicator is expressed in EUR).

Compared to the same period of 2020, the non-government credit registered an increase of 13.4% (6.7% in real terms), on account of 18.4% increase in RON-denominated loans (11.4% in real terms) and of the 2.3% increase in the foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, the foreign currency-denominated loans went up by 0.7%), Agerpres informs.

Government credit increased in September 2021 by 1.4% compared to August 2021, to 162.675 billion lei. Compared to the same month in 2020, it went up by 21.2% (14% in real terms).

At the end of September 2021, broad money (M3) recorded a balance of 535.908 billion lei. Compared to August 2021, it increased by 0.5% (-0.3% in real terms), and compared to September 2020, it went up by 16,2% (9,4% in real terms).

 

