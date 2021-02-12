Banks not taking part in Friday's non-competitive bid session associated with Thursday's auction

Banks did not participate on Friday in the additional sessions of non-competitive bids from Thursday's tender, when the Ministry of Public Finances (MFP) borrowed 724 million RON, according to the data transmitted by the Romanian National Bank (BNR), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to BNR, MFP borrowed 724 million RON from banks, on Thursday, through government bond issues, with a residual maturity of 116 months, at an average yield of 2.68% per year.

The nominal value of Thursday's issue was 600 million RON, and the banks submitted bids for 1.114 billion RON.

On Friday there was an additional auction scheduled, in which the state intended to attract another 90 million RON for the return established on Thursday for bonds.

The Ministry of Finances planned, in February 2021, loans from commercial banks worth 4.6 billion RON, of which 600 million RON through discounted treasury certificates and 4 billion RON through 7 government bond issues.

To these can be added the amount of 600 million RON through additional sessions of non-competitive bids, associated with government bond issues.

The sum, slightly higher than the one scheduled in January 2021 (5.115 billion RON), will be used to refinance public debt and finance the budget deficit.