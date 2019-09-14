Barna validated as USR Chairman:Romania will have the chance to choose between two versions of Romania

Dan Barna was validated as the party Chairman within the 5th Congress meeting of the Save Romania Union (USR), which unfolded on Saturday in Timisoara. He stated that in the presidential elections, the people will have the chance to choose between two versions of Romania, estimating that he will get in the runoff voting alongside President Klaus Iohannis.

"I believe and I am very optimistic that Romania will have for the first time, after 30 years, the chance to choose in the runoff voting between two versions of Romania, between the incumbent president, Klaus Iohannis, the PNL [the National Liberal Party] candidate, and me, Dan Barna, from the USR-PLUS Alliance. It is a signal that Romania is getting better and it is a message that after three years of PSD [the Social Democratic Party] abuses over Romania, people have understood that this tired mammoth should withdraw from the current history," Dan Barna Press told a news conference.He stated that people are putting all their hope in the USR-PLUS Alliance.The Congress meeting was attended by approximately 800 members, of whom 500 voters. There were 478 voters present, of whom 439 voted "in favour", 14 against and 25 abstained.