Basescu proposes debate with Firea and Dan in City Hall Council Room

The People Movement's Party (PMP) candidate for the Capital City Hall, Traian Basescu, proposes a debate with the main opponents, Gabriela Firea and Nicusor Dan, to be hosted by the Council Room of the Bucharest City Hall (PMB).

"I publicly propose a one-to-one debate, and if Nicusor Dan wants to come, it is all the better for the electorate. I propose that the debate be organized in the PMB council room. The two or three of us can sit at the presidium table, and the press in the room. I suggest that each of us receive at the beginning a 15-minute period to present his or her platform, after which we leave to the press three hours for questions addressed alternately to each candidate. I also suggest that during the debate we ask each other three or four questions about the platform. The moderator should be a representative of civil society concerned with the Capital's problems. In order to give maximum chances for this debate to be accepted by you, I am willing to accept any reasonable suggestion you make," Basescu wrote on Facebook.

He added that after (Gabriela) Firea announced publicly that she was ready to meet in a public debate about Bucharest with any candidate who has taken the PCR test and the drug test, he did his tests as a matter of urgency and he can inform her that he has done both checks and they are negative.

