Battle flag of Tudor Vladimirescu National Military College, decorated by President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Wednesday, the decree to decorate the battle flag of the Tudor Vladimirescu National Military College.

According to the Presidential Administration, on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the establishment, as sign of "high appreciation for the important contribution had to the development of military education, as well as to the promotion of the image of the Romanian Army through the results obtained nationally and internationally," the head of state granted the National Order For Merit in the rank of Knight, with peace markings, for servicemen, to the battle flag of the Tudor Vladimirescu National Military College, Agerpres.ro informs.