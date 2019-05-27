BEC partial outcome: PNL - 26.95pct, PSD - 23.44pct, 2020 USR PLUS Alliance - 20.08pct

PNL (National Liberal Party) has obtained 26.95 percent of the voters' options in the elections to the European Parliament on Sunday, the PSD (Social Democratic Party, major at rule) 23.44 percent, while the 2020 USR PLUS Alliance grabbed 20.08 percent, according to partial data released by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) on Monday afternoon.

The BEC had centralised until 14:27 hrs as many as 4,113,238 ballots that had physically reached the venue.

A total of 9,330,178 people with a right to vote have turned out to cast their vote at the Sunday European election.