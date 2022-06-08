Belgian officials visit Border Police Coordination Operational Center

The heads of the Border Police discussed with representatives of a Belgian delegation, led by Marc De Mesmaeker, Commissioner General of the Belgian Federal Police, about preventing and combating illegal migration and cross-border crime in the context of the armed conflict in Ukraine, informs a press release of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF).

"During the meeting, the representatives of Romania and the Kingdom of Belgium discussed current issues regarding the intensification of cooperation between the two institutions on the challenges in the field of preventing and combating illegal migration and cross-border crime, cooperation at European level with the European Border and Coast Guard Agency," informs IGPF.The agenda of the activity also aimed at the presentation by the Romanian side of some aspects regarding integrated border management, as well as the approach of some topics such as the elaboration, promotion and monitoring of the implementation of policies in the field of border control.The Belgian delegation visited the Border Police Coordination Operational Center, a structure where information from surveillance and control systems installed at the border is collected and processed in order to optimize response time and resource management on a unitary level."The leadership of the Border Police presented to the delegation of the Federal Police the National Passenger Information Unit, through which the Romanian Border Police has set up a center for data recovery, training staff, but also ensuring optimal working conditions for carrying out specific activities in the field of preventing and combating cross-border crime," the quoted source shows.The Belgian delegation appreciated the way to ensure border security, as well as the way to take action in order to manage the cross-border crime phenomenon, states IGPF.