Bilateral relations between Hungary and Romania have "huge untapped potential", including in terms of cross-border interregional cooperation, economic and energy cooperation, as well as cooperation with the Visegrad Group in Central Europe, said the president of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, in an interview published in Friday's edition of the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet, quoted by MTI.

The Romanian Government must recognize that co-operation with Hungary would also benefit its own citizens, including Hungarians in Transylvania, Kelemen Hunor said.

"We will concern ourselves with contributing to this process," the UDMR president said, noting that many of his "Romanian colleagues" and the Hungarian Government are also open to improving bilateral co-operation.Kelemen Hunor mentioned that Romania and Hungary will organize a joint government session when a specific joint program can be presented, which in his opinion is hard to believe that "it will happen from one month to the next", given in view of "rather tense" bilateral relations in recent years.The UDMR leader stressed that his party and the Hungarians in Transylvania have always been interested in close cooperation between the governments of Hungary and Romania and in the possibility of "playing a bridge role in this regard.""We cannot promise miracles in this regard, but what we can say is that the beginning of cooperation will increase trust," said Kelemen Hunor.