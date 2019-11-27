 
     
Bill on purchase of another five F-16s gets CSAT greenlight

The Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) on Wednesday gave the green light to a government bill on the purchase of another five F-16s, President Klaus Iohannis announced.

"Today we discussed an important subject regarding Army procurements - specifically the purchase of another five F-16 aircraft, as the government referred to CSAT a relevant bill which received the Council's approval," said Iohannis.

He mentioned that the agreement of Parliament is required for procurements worth over 100 million euro, which is why the procedure provides for the CSAT issuing an opinion on the bill.

"The law will be discussed in Parliament," the President said.

