Bill providing for annual increase of reference social indicator clears Lower House

The Chamber of Deputies' plenary adopted on Tuesday a bill providing for the annual increase of the reference social indicator from 500 lei at present to 1,200 lei.

The bill cleared the House by a vote of 164 to 91 and 5 abstentions.

"The value of the reference social indicator shall increase annually from the current 500 lei to 1,200 lei as follows: 780 lei as of January 1, 2021; 990 lei as of January 1, 2022; 1,200 lei as of January 1, 2023. Starting with January 1, 2024, the value of the reference social indicator shall be changed annually, by the State Budget Law, in correlation with the projected consumer price growth index," the bill states.

The reference social indicator serves as benchmark for the calculation of unemployment benefits and all forms of social assistance.

The bill was adopted by the Senate, and the Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.