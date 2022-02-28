Bishop Ignatie explains the presence of the prodigal son in modern man: 'He believes everything new is necessarily good'

“In the attitude of the prodigal son is found the modern man or modernity, as the one who believes that everything new is necessarily good,” Bishop Ignatie of Huși said during his Sunday sermon at Mireni-Chilieni Parish in Vaslui.

The Bishop of Huși highlighted a difference in attitude between the father and the son in the Parable of the Prodigal Son, according to basilica.ro.

“The parable of the return of the prodigal son is one of the most beautiful parables because it tells us about God’s relationship with us sinners – who betray Him and scatter what He has given us so abundantly.”

At first glance, the son’s desire to receive his share of the wealth is paradoxically fulfilled, Bishop Ignatie explained: “This father fulfils his wish, without any imposition and without holding his son accountable. Seeing himself with the fortune, the youngest son thinks of going into the wide world, of moving away, of leaving the warmth of the family home, of the love he enjoyed.”

The Bishop of Huși spoke about the prodigal son’s alienating attitude, by which he believed he would become free:

“In the attitude of the prodigal son is found the modern man or modernity, as the one who believes that all that is new is also necessarily good. The modern man, the man of today, believes that anything new that he experiences has value only because it is new. This is the image of modern man, who moves away from tradition, renouncing the past and throwing himself, without any prior analysis and reflection, into the arms of what can deform him spiritually.”

In contrast to the son’s attitude, the father not only fulfils his wish but receives him with open arms.

“The hope of this parable is that God is so generous and kind that no matter how much we sink into the mire of sin, He receives us and waits for us, in His divine love, with open arms. He receives us into His heart without telling us anything.“The more hatred a man turned against Him, the more He loved him,” the bishop added.