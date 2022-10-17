Blind guided tour in Vacaresti Natural Park; participants experience sensation of touching mammoth fossils

A blind guided tour took place in the Vacaresti Natural Park, an event in which visually impaired visitors, but not only, could experience the sensation of touching some mammoth fossils or identify plant species by scent, told Agerpres.

The tour was also attended by typical people, who wore opaque glasses and moved around the park with the help of sticks, the Vacaresti Natural Park Association informs on its Facebook page.

The participants experienced "the sensation of touching mammoth fossils (species discovered during excavations in the area)" or feathers lost by the pheasants in the park.

"They also identified plant species by their scent and by the shape of their leaves (walnut or willow), or by their fruit (as happened with rosehips). And the Blind Tour did something else... it gave typical people the opportunity to put themselves in the place of the least fortunate and to understand, first hand, why cities must be made accessible for people with visual impairments," the cited source mentions.

The event was organized together with AMAIS and was part of the "Urban nature: shapes and sounds" project, implemented by the Vacaresti Natural Park Association and financed by the Orange Foundation.

"Among all the senses, sight is the most important for the human species. In an overwhelming proportion, we perceive the surrounding environment with the help of vision, but the Vacaresti Natural Park represents a real sensory show. Whether we are talking about the song of blackbirds, about the scent of mint bushes, about the rough bark of the trees or about the slightly bitter taste of the walnuts, the Vacaresti Natural Park invites you to get to know it with all your senses, not just with the help of sight," the representatives of the association also specified.