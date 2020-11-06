Blue Air announces direct flights between Bucharest Otopeni and Paris Charles de Gaulle, as of December 18

All Blue Air flights operated on the route Bucharest - Paris will have Charles de Gaulle as their destination airport, starting with December 18, 2020, the company announced on Friday.

Thus, Blue Air will transfer to Charles de Gaulle the flights previously operated at Beauvais Airport, offering three weekly flights during the 20/21 winter schedule. Ticket prices start at 29.99 euros/segment, taxes included.Starting with December 18, Blue Air will operate flights from Bucharest Otopeni to Paris Charles de Gaulle according to the following schedule: Wednesday, Sunday (December 18, 2020 - March 27, 2021) Bucharest Otopeni 8:00 am - Paris Charles de Gaulle 10:05; Paris Charles de Gaulle 10:50 - Bucharest Otopeni 14:40.Also, Friday (December 18, 2020 - March 27, 2021) Bucharest OTP 07:05 - Paris CDG 09:10 Paris CDG 09:55 - Bucharest OTP 13:45. Blue Air representatives say it's about local time.Blue Air is the largest Romanian airline in terms of the number of passengers transported, with a business model based on reducing complexity, respectively Low Cost - Low Complexity.The company operates Boeing 737 aircraft. In its 15 years of operation, Blue Air has carried more than 30 million passengers and flown more than 340 million kilometres. The company is certified IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for exceptional operating standards and is a full member of IATA.