The National Bank of Romania (BNR) decreased its inflation forecast for the end of this year to 3.8 percent and estimates an inflation of 3.1 percent for the end of next year, BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu announced on Friday, as he presented the central bank's quarterly inflation report, Agerpres informs.

The BNR was estimating in August 2019 an inflation of 4.2 percent by the end of this year and of 3.4 percent for December 2020.

According to the BNR, the annual inflation rate is anticipated to be outside the target band at the end of 2019, mainly under the impact of unfavorable shocks in the first part of this year. Later it will reposition and stay in the upper end of the target band on account of the exhaustion of the effects of the 2019 supply shocks.

The annual inflation rate will continue to be marked by continuing internal inflationary pressures at the basic inflation level.