BNR further increases key interest rate to 7pct p.a.

The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided on Tuesday to increase its monetary policy rate to 7% per annum, from 6.75% per annum previously, from January 11, 2023, according to the bank.

BNR also decided to raise the lending (Lombard) facility rate to 8.00% per annum from 7.75% per annum and the deposit facility rate to 6.00% per annum from 5.75% per annum from January 11, 2023, and to keep the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios on both leu- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions. AGERPRES