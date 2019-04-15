BNR launches coin 'The Making of Greater Union - Henri Mathias Berthelot'

Starting with April 22, the National Bank of Romania will issue with numismatic purpose a silver coin with the theme of The Making of the Greater Union - Henri Mathias Berthelot.

According to a press release of the central bank, the obverse of the coin shows the mansion of General Berthelot in the commune of Farcadinul de Jos, nowadays General Berthelot, Hunedoara County, the arc-shaped inscription "ROMANIA", the face value "10 LEI", Romania's coat of arms and the issue year "2019".

The reverse of the coin features the portrait of Henri Mathias Berthelot, the arc-shaped inscription "HENRI MATHIAS BERTHELOT" and the years between which he lived "1861-1931".

The silver coins, packed in transparent methacrylate capsules, will be accompanied by presentation leaflets written in Romanian, English and French. The brochures include the certificate of authenticity of the issue, bearing the signatures of the Governor and the Chief Cashier of the National Bank of Romania.

The mintage of this issue is 300 silver coins. The selling price for the silver coin is 350.00 lei, VAT excluded, including the presentation leaflet.

The silver coins with the theme of The Making of the Greater Union - Henri Mathias Berthelot are legal tender on Romania's territory.

AGERPRES .