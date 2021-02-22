BNR participates in final of largest acceleration programme for fintech startups in Romania

Romania's central bank (BNR) and two other central banks in the region are participating in NEXTFintech, the final of the largest acceleration programme for fintech startups in Romania, according to a press release sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

"Central but also private banks from Romania, Georgia and North Macedonia, including the National Bank of Romania, Banca Transilvania, TechVentures Bank or TBC Bank Georgia will participate on February 24th in NEXTFintech - the Bridge to Inclusive Finance," the release reads.

The virtual event represents the end of the most important acceleration event for fintech startups in Romania.

NEXTFintech is the first acceleration programme in Romania created specifically to support tech startups that develop solutions for financial services. The programme was initiated in 2020 by Techcelerator with the support of the European Development Facility (EFSE Facility- EFSE DF). Participating companies have the possibility, at the end of the acceleration programme, to present their products, progress and draw funds from investors.

NEXTFintech is organized by Techcelerator with the support of the EFSE Development Facility, Google for Startups, GapMinder VC, TechAngels, RoFin.Tech, Stripe and the British Embassy in Bucharest's Department for International Trade.

"When entrepreneurs and individuals have access to the financial resources needed to develop successfully, the whole economy has to gain. However, only 67 pct of Romanians use banking products and services, according to a recent study by IRES for the Romanian Association of Banks. Technology is a key tool for increasing financial inclusion for non-banked people - a key aspect of the EFSE mission to promote economic development and prosperity. We are honored to be part of this important initiative in which we hope to further support the dynamic growth of the fintech sector in Romania," Markus Aschendorf, president of the EFSE Development Facility said.

The 11 startups that have gone through the 12 weeks of acceleration and will present their projects on the virtual stage of NEXTFintech are: 22Trust Venture, AlphaBlock Technologies, ENSO Business, Finpathic, Investory Toy Factory, KidsFinance, Leaseman, OptimRent, SSIF GOLDRING, TimedFX, ZoomReport.