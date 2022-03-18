Border Police: 13,000 Ukrainian refugees enter Romania Thursday, almost 470,000 since crisis outbreak

The Border Police informs that, on Thursday, through the border crossing points, 59,642 people entered Romania, out of whom 13,000 Ukrainian citizens (decreasing by 14.9pct compared to the previous day), Agerpres reports.

According to an IGPF press release, on Thursday, within 24 hours, 6,448 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through the border with Ukraine (down 11.7pct), and on the one with the Republic of Moldova 5,094 Ukrainian citizens entered (decrease by 20.6pct).Since the beginning of this crisis, until Thursday, at 12.00 am, 469,284 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.At present, the border control at the entrance to Romania through the border crossing points is carried out efficiently, according to the provisions of the national and community legislation, the control arteries being covered with Romanian border policemen up to the maximum capacity.Similar measures to strengthen control and increase surveillance have been put in place at the land border, with additional crews carrying out missions in areas of responsibility. Control is done in an integrated system with the other institutions in charge with this field, with a view to an operative exchange of data and information, as well as to the joint adoption of the necessary measures for the management of the cases that might appear.