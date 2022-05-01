 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Border Police: 26% increase in no. of Ukrainians entering country in past 24 hrs

Inquam Photos - Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati Isaccea

The number of Ukrainian citizens entering the country has increased, on Saturday, by 26.3% over the previous day, informs a release of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) sent, on Sunday, to AGERPRES.

"On April 30, 2022, in a 24-hour interval, at the national level, 109,271 persons crossed through the border crossing points, of which 10,569 Ukrainian citizens (increasing by 26.3% over the previous day). Through the border with Ukraine there were 6,134 Ukrainian citizens entering Romania (a 31.8% increase), while 2,437 entered through the border with the Republic of Moldova (40.7% increase)," the release shows.

According to the same source, since the start of the crisis and until April 30, 24:00 hrs, 828,873 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.