Border Police: 26% increase in no. of Ukrainians entering country in past 24 hrs

The number of Ukrainian citizens entering the country has increased, on Saturday, by 26.3% over the previous day, informs a release of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) sent, on Sunday, to AGERPRES.

"On April 30, 2022, in a 24-hour interval, at the national level, 109,271 persons crossed through the border crossing points, of which 10,569 Ukrainian citizens (increasing by 26.3% over the previous day). Through the border with Ukraine there were 6,134 Ukrainian citizens entering Romania (a 31.8% increase), while 2,437 entered through the border with the Republic of Moldova (40.7% increase)," the release shows.According to the same source, since the start of the crisis and until April 30, 24:00 hrs, 828,873 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.