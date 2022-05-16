 
     
Border Police: 90,475 persons enter Romania Sunday, of whom 7,821 Ukrainians

F. P.
Inquam Photos - Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati Isaccea

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Sunday, through the border crossing points at the level of the entire country 90,475 persons entered, of whom 7,821 Ukrainian citizens, by 10.9% fewer than the previous day.

A number of 3,892 Ukrainian citizens (fewer by 18.4%) entered Romania through the border with Ukraine, while 1,019 (-11%) entered through the border with the Republic of Moldova, the IGPF mentions, in a release sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, since the start of the Ukrainian crisis on February 24 and until May 15, midnight, Romania saw the entry of 944,197 Ukrainian citizens.

Since February 10 (pre-conflict period), 978,726 Ukrainians entered Romania. (Agerpres)

