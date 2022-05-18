 
     
Border Police: As many as 7,491 Ukrainians enter Romania on Tuesday

F. P.
Inquam Photos - Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati Isaccea

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs on that 67,220 persons, including 7,491 Ukrainian citizens (down by 0.4% from the previous day) have entered Romania, on Tuesday, through border crossing points nationwide.

As many as 3,891 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania at the Ukrainian border (going up by 0.2%), and 965 Ukrainian citizens entered through the border with Moldova (up by 14.2%), according to a press release sent to AGERPERS on Wednesday.

Since the start of the conflict and until Tuesday, at 24:00, 959,211 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania

Furthermore, since February 10 (pre-conflict period), 993,740 Ukrainians have entered our country.AGERPRES

