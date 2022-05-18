Border Police: As many as 7,491 Ukrainians enter Romania on Tuesday

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs on that 67,220 persons, including 7,491 Ukrainian citizens (down by 0.4% from the previous day) have entered Romania, on Tuesday, through border crossing points nationwide.As many as 3,891 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania at the Ukrainian border (going up by 0.2%), and 965 Ukrainian citizens entered through the border with Moldova (up by 14.2%), according to a press release sent to AGERPERS on Wednesday.
Since the start of the conflict and until Tuesday, at 24:00, 959,211 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania
Furthermore, since February 10 (pre-conflict period), 993,740 Ukrainians have entered our country.AGERPRES