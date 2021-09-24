Border Police didn't allow entry to Romania for 49 foreign citizens

In the past 24 hours, entry was denied to Romania for 49 foreign citizens, which did not fulfill the conditions set by law, announced on Friday the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF).

Furthermore, exit was not allowed for 11 Romanian citizens for various legal reasons, the IGPF adds.

According to the source, approximately 117,500 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 36,500 vehicles (of which 14,000 trucks) have conducted control formalities through the border crossing points at the level of the entire country in the past 24 hours. Entering the country were 56,000 persons with 18,500 vehicles, while 61.500 persons were exiting with 18,000 vehicles.

The border with Hungary was crossed by approximately 35,600 persons with 17,100 vehicles (6,700 trucks), of which 20,300 persons were exiting, using 8,500 vehicles.

In what regards specific activities, in the competence areas - border crossings and the green frontier - border policemen, in the past 24 hours, started proceedings regarding 46 illegal acts (29 felonies and 17 misdemeanors) committed both by Romanian and foreign citizens. Independently, or in collaboration with other institutions, border policemen discovered undeclared goods (which were to be illegally brought into Romania), which exceeded the admitted customs cap or were suspected of being counterfeit, worth in total 85.800 RON.

The value of fines issued is over 8,000 RON.