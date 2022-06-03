Border police finds 31 migrants hidden in truck attempting to reach Western Europe

As many as 31 migrants were discovered on Friday by the western Arad border guards, while checking the trailer of a truck that was ready to exit Romania and enter into Hungary.

According to a press release sent by the Arad Border Police, the tractor-trailer was driven by a Romanian, who was transporting, according to the documents accompanying the goods, refrigerators for a commercial company in Germany."Following the thorough control over the means of transport, 31 foreign citizens were discovered hidden in the cargo compartment. The persons were picked up and transported to the headquarters of the border police sector for investigations, where, following the checks, the border guards established that they were citizens of Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Nepal, aged between 21 and 49 years. Those in question legally entered our country on the basis of valid documents and intended to fraudulently reach a state in the Schengen Area," the Border Police reported.The migrants will be investigated for illegal attempt to cross the state border, and the truck driver could be investigated for smuggling migrants.AGERPRES