Border Police records 25pct increase in number of Ukrainians entering Romania in past 24hrs

The number of Ukrainian citizens who entered Romania on Tuesday increased by 25pct compared to the previous day, informs a press release of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"As many as 60,644 people entered Romania, in total, on May 10, within a time span of 24 hours, through the border crossing points, out of whom 6,918 Ukrainian citizens (the number being up 25pct compared to the previous day). At the border with Ukraine, 3,816 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (an increase of 31pct), and at the border with the Republic of Moldova 1,011 Ukrainian citizens entered (an increase of 56pct)," said the IGPF.From the start of the crisis until Tuesday, at 12.00 am, 904,174 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, in total. Also, starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 938,703 Ukrainians entered our country.According to the IGPF, measures to strengthen the border surveillance device have also been put in place at the land border, supplementing the crews carrying out surveillance missions in their areas of responsibility."We operate in an integrated system with the other institutions with responsibilities in this field, so that we can conduct an operative exchange of data and information, as well as for the joint adoption of the necessary measures for the management of the appeared cases," explains the Border Police.